China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of CAAS stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 355,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,300. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.59. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.41 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.07% of China Automotive Systems worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

