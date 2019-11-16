CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Trading Up 1.5%

CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) shares were up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.45, approximately 262 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 672% from the average daily volume of 34 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHIBA BK LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products, including current, ordinary, savings, time, and liquid deposits, as well as deposits at notice; and various loans and bills discounting. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

