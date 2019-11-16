Cheesecoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Cheesecoin has a total market cap of $18,436.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Cheesecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX, Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00236866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.01448186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034629 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00145746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 358,420,900 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin . The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, STEX, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

