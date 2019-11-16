Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $123.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.72.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.40. The company had a trading volume of 564,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,600. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.63 and its 200-day moving average is $112.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $490.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Motco acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

