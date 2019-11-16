Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,671 Shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,654 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in BANCO BRADESCO/S were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BANCO BRADESCO/S during the second quarter worth $101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BANCO BRADESCO/S during the second quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BANCO BRADESCO/S by 401.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 135,998 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE:BBDO opened at $7.66 on Friday. BANCO BRADESCO/S has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

