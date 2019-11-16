Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,624,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,087,000 after buying an additional 190,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,508,000 after buying an additional 62,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,480,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,187,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,210,000 after buying an additional 73,302 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 939,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,354,000 after buying an additional 78,272 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $481,919.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $145,973.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $103.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $105.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.70.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

