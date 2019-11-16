Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $795.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $13.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.67. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHNG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

