Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 2,873 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 4,566.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,058 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 104,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 86.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,867,000 after purchasing an additional 64,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $58.00 to $60.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.