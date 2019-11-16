Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,588 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,868,305,000 after buying an additional 508,650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,379,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,685,767,000 after buying an additional 60,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,437,000 after buying an additional 211,017 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after buying an additional 4,761,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $897,029,000 after buying an additional 274,845 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total value of $1,781,206.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,516,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.57.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $303.66 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

