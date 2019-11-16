Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $650,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $85.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.31. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $66.82 and a 12-month high of $85.07.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

