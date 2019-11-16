Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,463 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Garmin were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Garmin by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Garmin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $95.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.98 and a twelve month high of $97.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $934.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.02 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.19.

In related news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 255,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $24,013,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 254,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $24,148,572.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,102,941 shares of company stock worth $101,503,627 over the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.