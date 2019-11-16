Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 590 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 144.2% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $4,049,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $145,000. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.10. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $72.25 and a 12-month high of $96.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 70.89%.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. ValuEngine lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.27.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

