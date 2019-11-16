Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 5,742 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 569,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 42,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $383,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,030,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 82,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $44.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.