Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 6,608.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,205,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,753 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 13.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,846,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at about $106,608,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 2,770 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $240,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 436,445 shares of company stock valued at $40,260,653. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $93.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.40. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $96.87.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

