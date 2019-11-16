Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB opened at $172.87 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.68 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.39 and its 200-day moving average is $163.30.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

