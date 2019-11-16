Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 422,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after purchasing an additional 90,572 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $7,798,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in United Parcel Service by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $123.73 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.99.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

