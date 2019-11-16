Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 982 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 163,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.79 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

