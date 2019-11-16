Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $118.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.89 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.84 and its 200 day moving average is $118.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.06.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

In other American Water Works news, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $876,694.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,413,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $1,291,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,162.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

