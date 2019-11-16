Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases New Shares in Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.18% of Pulse Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Pulse Electronics by 276.6% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 147,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 108,056 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pulse Electronics by 81.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 74,647 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pulse Electronics by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,168,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,779,000 after acquiring an additional 473,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Pulse Electronics in the second quarter worth about $60,367,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Pulse Electronics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period.

PULS opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.10. Pulse Electronics Corp has a twelve month low of $49.88 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

Pulse Electronics Corporation (Pulse Electronics) is a global producer of precision-engineered electronic components and modules. The Company operates its business in three segments, which includes Network product group (Network), Power product group (Power) and Wireless product group (Wireless). Its Network products include discrete filter or choke, filtered connectors, inductor or chip inductor, balun, transformer, splitter and diplexer.

