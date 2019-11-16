Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.30% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 105,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OXLC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. Oxford Lane Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, Director John Stuart Reardon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

