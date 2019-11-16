Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Stock Holdings Raised by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 292.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,153,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,123,000 after buying an additional 5,331,862 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 3,109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,343,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 1,302,103 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,332,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,266,000 after buying an additional 628,041 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 35,820 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Centurylink stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $19.53.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTL. Guggenheim lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.16.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.