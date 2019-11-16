Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Short Interest Up 16.6% in October

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 6,440,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

CENX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,450. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $656.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.86 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CENX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Century Aluminum from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

In other Century Aluminum news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,244 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $127,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at $911,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 13.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 73,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,414,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter worth $104,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.