Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Centrica (LON:CNA)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centrica to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target (down previously from GBX 110 ($1.44)) on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target (down previously from GBX 110 ($1.44)) on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Centrica from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 83 ($1.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Centrica to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centrica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 94.50 ($1.23).

CNA stock traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 73.64 ($0.96). 16,051,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. Centrica has a twelve month low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 148.80 ($1.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88.

In related news, insider Chris OShea acquired 46,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £30,855 ($40,317.52). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 47,373 shares of company stock worth $3,130,533.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

