Centrica (LON:CNA) PT Lowered to GBX 79

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price objective reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.03) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNA. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price (down previously from GBX 110 ($1.44)) on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centrica to a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price (down previously from GBX 110 ($1.44)) on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 94.50 ($1.23).

LON:CNA traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 73.64 ($0.96). The stock had a trading volume of 16,051,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of -6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 148.80 ($1.94).

In other Centrica news, insider Chris OShea purchased 46,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £30,855 ($40,317.52). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 47,373 shares of company stock worth $3,130,533.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

