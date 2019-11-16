CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Lowered to $32.00 at UBS Group

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $34.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

NYSE CNP traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,135,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $31.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $210,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $608,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 7,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

