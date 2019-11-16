Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CELH. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Celsius from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Celsius currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

CELH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 271,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,948. The stock has a market cap of $261.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Also, Director William H. Milmoe bought 555,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,998.00. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.9% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth $53,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 39.7% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 139,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 12.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

