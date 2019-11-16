Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Celsius and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Celsius and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Get Celsius alerts:

CELH traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 271,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,948. The company has a market cap of $261.73 million, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.90. Celsius has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 million. Celsius had a net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe purchased 555,555 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis purchased 500,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.