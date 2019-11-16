Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Cellular Biomedicine Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellular Biomedicine Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.
Shares of CBMG stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 74,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,022. The company has a market cap of $348.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.93. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93.
Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile
Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.
See Also: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.