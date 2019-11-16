Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Cellular Biomedicine Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellular Biomedicine Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of CBMG stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 74,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,022. The company has a market cap of $348.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.93. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 672,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 557,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 314,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 28,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

