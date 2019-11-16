Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,400 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 273,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.
CBIO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,489. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $11.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBIO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 2,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.
Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.