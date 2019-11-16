Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,400 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 273,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

CBIO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,489. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBIO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 2,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

