Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07.

CATB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 186.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 112,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 57,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 321.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,106 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 54,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,590. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.73.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.