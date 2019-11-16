Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Cassava Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ SAVA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. 92,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,546. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.82. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.49.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.