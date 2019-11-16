Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAS. Raymond James upped their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered Cascades from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cascades has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.42.

CAS stock opened at C$12.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.12. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$7.55 and a 12-month high of C$13.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 41,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.81, for a total value of C$488,615.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at C$2,458,534.94. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.21, for a total value of C$372,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,272,096.63. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,474.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

