Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

NASDAQ CARV traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 161.03% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

