Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will report $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. Carter’s posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $943.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.09 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

CRI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $118.00 price target on shares of Carter’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $2,168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $166,898.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 8.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $104.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.98. Carter’s has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $111.12.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

