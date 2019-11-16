Carol Hyland Forsyte Sells 10,691 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Stock

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 10,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $487,937.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AL stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. Air Lease Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in Air Lease by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Air Lease by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Air Lease by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Air Lease by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

