CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) PT Raised to C$5.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

CWX stock opened at C$5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.64. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$4.19 and a 12 month high of C$5.42. The company has a market cap of $401.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.59, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other news, Director Marc Seguin acquired 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,668 shares in the company, valued at C$775,419.12.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.