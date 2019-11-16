Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the marijuana producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CGC. TheStreet cut Canopy Growth from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Canopy Growth from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.51.

NYSE:CGC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.33. 8,232,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,919. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 3.71.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.55). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 647.47%. The firm had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $82,823,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 4,147.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 481,583 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after acquiring an additional 470,246 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $15,111,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 216.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 507,950 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 347,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 66.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,365 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 239,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

