CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CannTrust Holdings Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and produces medical cannabis for health care sectors. CannTrust Holdings Inc. is based in Vaughan, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CannTrust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $2.00 target price on shares of CannTrust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.63.

Shares of CTST stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.87. 1,621,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,826. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.08. The stock has a market cap of $127.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 3.44. CannTrust has a 12 month low of C$0.77 and a 12 month high of C$10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTST. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in CannTrust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 532,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 36,650 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CannTrust by 11.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in CannTrust during the second quarter worth $144,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CannTrust during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CannTrust during the second quarter worth $30,000. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

