Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 202349135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.29.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Company Profile (LON:COPL)

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. It holds a 17% working interest in the Block LB-13 located offshore Liberia; and 40% equity interest in the OPL 226 blocks located in the Niger Delta province, offshore Nigeria.

