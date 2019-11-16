Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOS. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.27.

GOOS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,424. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $71.58.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 9.5% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,726,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,877,000 after buying an additional 149,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,535,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,481,000 after buying an additional 59,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 50.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,795,000 after buying an additional 493,507 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,103,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 74.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 917,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after buying an additional 390,624 shares during the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

