Canaccord Genuity Cuts Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Price Target to GBX 190

Stobart Group (LON:STOB) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Stobart Group from GBX 174 ($2.27) to GBX 168 ($2.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Stobart Group alerts:

Shares of STOB stock opened at GBX 118.80 ($1.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $445.09 million and a P/E ratio of -7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 123.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 120.61. Stobart Group has a one year low of GBX 98.10 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 209.50 ($2.74).

In other news, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £121,000 ($158,107.93).

Stobart Group Company Profile

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stobart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stobart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.