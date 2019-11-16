Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $12.27, 56,985 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 679,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Camping World from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Get Camping World alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 585,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,640,636.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 988,220 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,072. Company insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWH. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 541,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 111,600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Camping World by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.92% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.