Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 8,160,000 shares. Currently, 23.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 865,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $131,094.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 988,220 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,072. Insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Camping World by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Camping World by 7.2% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. 40.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CWH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.24. 575,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,164. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. Camping World has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Camping World from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camping World has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.