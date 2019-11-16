Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,366 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,494,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,213,000 after buying an additional 893,192 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 34.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,079,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,529,000 after buying an additional 1,306,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,959,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,726,000 after buying an additional 43,038 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,448,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,058,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,841,000 after buying an additional 27,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 16,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $759,087.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $48.38.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 62.59% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

