Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,288,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,025,000 after purchasing an additional 112,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,760,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,178,000 after purchasing an additional 124,864 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,289,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,286,000 after purchasing an additional 158,155 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 33.4% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. Callaway Golf Co has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ELY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Compass Point set a $21.50 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens raised Callaway Golf from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

