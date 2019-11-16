California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 72.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 21.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 40.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $1,634,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,582.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $32,428.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,428.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,925 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,928. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average is $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.60. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 2,258.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 734.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

