California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.67 Million Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 22.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,797,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,108 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,291,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,664 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,038.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 939,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,389,000 after acquiring an additional 857,047 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,659,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,680,000. Institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $66.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.98). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.