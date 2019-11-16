California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,453 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ExlService were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in ExlService by 1.6% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in ExlService by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in ExlService by 2.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in ExlService by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in ExlService by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 180,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $70.51.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $708,907.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,478,867.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

