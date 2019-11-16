California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 29.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 141.7% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 12.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series A news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 261,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $30,568,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 29,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $3,440,095.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,875,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,478 shares of company stock valued at $35,933,014. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA opened at $117.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.24 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

