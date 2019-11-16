California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 58.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,122 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avista were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Avista by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Avista by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Avista by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Avista by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in Avista by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $46.96 on Friday. Avista Corp has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.68.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Avista had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avista Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Avista’s payout ratio is 73.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Capital lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In related news, Director R John Taylor sold 1,438 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $67,269.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 423 shares in the company, valued at $19,787.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Broomfield Robert 225,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,698 shares of company stock worth $407,282. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.